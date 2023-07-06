When the Seattle Mariners (42-43) and Houston Astros (49-38) face off at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, July 6, George Kirby will get the call for the Mariners, while the Astros will send Framber Valdez to the mound. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +100 moneyline odds to win. The game's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (7-7, 3.21 ERA) vs Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.49 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 29, or 53.7%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have gone 27-23 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (54% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (56%) in those games.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 10-9 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Astros have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Ty France 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+195)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL West +2000 - 3rd

