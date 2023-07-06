Mike Ford -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has two doubles, seven home runs and four walks while batting .264.

In 40.7% of his games this season (11 of 27), Ford has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (18.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 18.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 9% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season (33.3%), Ford has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29.6% of his games this season (eight of 27), with two or more runs three times (11.1%).

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 16 .296 AVG .244 .345 OBP .286 .519 SLG .622 2 XBH 7 2 HR 5 7 RBI 6 9/2 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

