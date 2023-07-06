Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-12) play the Connecticut Sun (12-5) on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The matchup will begin at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Storm vs. Sun

Seattle puts up only 0.2 fewer points per game (79.4) than Connecticut gives up to opponents (79.6).

Seattle's 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The Storm are 2-3 when they shoot higher than 42.9% from the field.

Seattle shoots 36.8% from beyond the arc this season. That's 7.4 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (29.4%).

The Storm have a 3-8 record when the team makes more than 29.4% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut averages 35 rebounds a contest, 1.2 more rebounds per game than Seattle's average.

Storm Recent Performance