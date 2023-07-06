Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Astros
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Odds
|Mariners vs Astros Prediction
|Mariners vs Astros Player Props
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (55 of 85), with at least two hits 24 times (28.2%).
- In 14 games this season, he has homered (16.5%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Hernandez has driven home a run in 33 games this season (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 37.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.233
|AVG
|.271
|.294
|OBP
|.307
|.423
|SLG
|.458
|17
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|27
|62/13
|K/BB
|51/7
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez (7-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.49 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, June 27, the lefty went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 2.49 ERA ranks third, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.