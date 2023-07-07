J.P. Crawford and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros and Hunter Brown on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 72 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 85th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.

Crawford enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.0%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 26.3% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.5% of his games this season (34 of 80), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (15.0%) he has scored more than once.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .269 AVG .239 .391 OBP .338 .428 SLG .377 13 XBH 13 5 HR 3 16 RBI 16 36/29 K/BB 27/20 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings