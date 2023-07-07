The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .243.

Kelenic has picked up a hit in 55 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.0% of his games this year, Kelenic has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (37.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .245 AVG .242 .316 OBP .314 .424 SLG .446 15 XBH 18 4 HR 7 19 RBI 19 54/14 K/BB 57/17 7 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings