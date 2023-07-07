Friday's game between the Houston Astros (49-39) and the Seattle Mariners (43-43) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (6-5) versus the Mariners and Luis Castillo (5-6).

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Mariners have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.

The Mariners have come away with 11 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 11-17 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (389 total), Seattle is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule