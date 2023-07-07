Kyle Tucker carries a 13-game hitting streak into the Houston Astros' (49-39) game versus the Seattle Mariners (43-43) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (6-5, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Luis Castillo (5-6, 3.14 ERA).

Mariners vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (5-6, 3.14 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.

Castillo enters this matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Castillo is aiming for his 18th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per start.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Luis Castillo vs. Astros

He meets an Astros offense that ranks 10th in the league with 412 total runs scored while batting .251 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .412 slugging percentage (13th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 106 home runs (10th in the league).

Castillo has pitched seven innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out five against the Astros this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (6-5) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, a 3.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.253 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

In 16 starts, Brown has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.253 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th.

