Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.355 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .253 with two doubles, seven home runs and four walks.
- Ford has picked up a hit in 39.3% of his 28 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.9% of those games.
- He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 8.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Ford has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (32.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (10.7%).
- In 28.6% of his games this season (eight of 28), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|17
|.296
|AVG
|.229
|.345
|OBP
|.269
|.519
|SLG
|.583
|2
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|6
|9/2
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.62 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.253 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th.
