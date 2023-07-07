Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 83 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .250 with 30 extra-base hits.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 55 of 86 games this year (64.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (27.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this year (16.3%), homering in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 38.4% of his games this season (33 of 86), with more than one RBI 14 times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.233
|AVG
|.266
|.294
|OBP
|.306
|.423
|SLG
|.450
|17
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|27
|62/13
|K/BB
|51/8
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.62 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Brown (6-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.86), 38th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.