A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday, A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 4 against the Giants) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock has three doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .167.
- In 29.5% of his 44 games this season, Pollock has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Pollock has had an RBI in eight games this season (18.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 25.0% of his games this season (11 of 44), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.100
|AVG
|.241
|.179
|OBP
|.276
|.233
|SLG
|.426
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|17/6
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.49), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
