Cal Raleigh, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .223.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (28.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (12.0%).

He has scored in 29 games this season (38.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .237 AVG .208 .285 OBP .317 .363 SLG .448 11 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 38/20 0 SB 0

