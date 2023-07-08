The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

  • Moore has a home run and three walks while batting .040.
  • Moore produced a hit in one of 12 games so far this season.
  • He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Moore has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
.000 AVG .077
.077 OBP .200
.000 SLG .308
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
6/1 K/BB 10/2
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
  • The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (101 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Astros will send Valdez (7-6) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.49), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
