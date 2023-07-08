The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 73 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 87th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.

Crawford enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 61.7% of his games this year (50 of 81), with at least two hits 19 times (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has driven in a run in 21 games this year (25.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year (35 of 81), with two or more runs 12 times (14.8%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .269 AVG .238 .391 OBP .333 .428 SLG .371 13 XBH 13 5 HR 3 16 RBI 16 36/29 K/BB 29/20 0 SB 1

