Jarred Kelenic -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 74 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .247 with 34 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has picked up a hit in 68.3% of his 82 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic has had an RBI in 31 games this season (37.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31 of 82 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .245 AVG .248 .316 OBP .322 .424 SLG .453 15 XBH 19 4 HR 7 19 RBI 20 54/14 K/BB 58/18 7 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings