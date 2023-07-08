Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarred Kelenic -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Astros.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 74 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .247 with 34 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic has picked up a hit in 68.3% of his 82 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic has had an RBI in 31 games this season (37.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31 of 82 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.245
|AVG
|.248
|.316
|OBP
|.322
|.424
|SLG
|.453
|15
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|20
|54/14
|K/BB
|58/18
|7
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Valdez (7-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.49 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.49), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4).
