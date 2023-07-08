After the second round at the 2023 John Deere Classic, Cameron Young is currently atop the leaderboard (+188 to win).

John Deere Classic Third Round Information

Start Time: 10:55 AM ET

10:55 AM ET Venue: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards

John Deere Classic Best Odds to Win

Cameron Young

Tee Time: 12:55 PM ET

12:55 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-13)

1st (-13) Odds to Win: +188

Young Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 7 1 3rd Round 2 64 -7 8 1 7th

Adam Schenk

Tee Time: 12:55 PM ET

12:55 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-11)

2nd (-11) Odds to Win: +700

Schenk Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 6 0 3rd Round 2 66 -5 5 0 14th

Denny McCarthy

Tee Time: 12:33 PM ET

12:33 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-10)

5th (-10) Odds to Win: +750

McCarthy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 4 1 23rd Round 2 64 -7 10 1 7th

Brendon Todd

Tee Time: 12:44 PM ET

12:44 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-11)

2nd (-11) Odds to Win: +1100

Todd Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 5 0 9th Round 2 65 -6 7 1 10th

Ludvig Aberg

Tee Time: 12:44 PM ET

12:44 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-10)

5th (-10) Odds to Win: +1100

Aberg Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 6 3 23rd Round 2 64 -7 8 1 7th

John Deere Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Garrick Higgo 2nd (-11) +1200 Mark Hubbard 9th (-9) +2800 Chris Kirk 10th (-8) +3500 Peter Kuest 10th (-8) +6000 Keith Mitchell 18th (-7) +6000 Kevin Roy 5th (-10) +6000 Lucas Glover 10th (-8) +6000 Nate Lashley 10th (-8) +6000 Kevin Streelman 10th (-8) +6600 Seamus Power 18th (-7) +6600

