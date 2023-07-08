Saturday's game between the Houston Astros (49-40) and the Seattle Mariners (44-43) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 8.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (7-6) for the Astros and Bryan Woo (1-1) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Mariners have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

The Mariners have won in 11, or 39.3%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win eight times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (399 total), Seattle is the 16th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Mariners Schedule