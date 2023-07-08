The Seattle Mariners (44-43) visit the Houston Astros (49-40) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryan Woo (1-1, 4.08 ERA).

Mariners vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.49 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (1-1, 4.08 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo (1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.

Woo has registered one quality start this season.

Woo will look to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his six appearances this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (7-6) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, June 27.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 2.49 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .225.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 16 starts this season.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 2.49 ERA ranks third, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd.

