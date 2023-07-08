Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.514 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 177 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI) in his previous game against the Astros.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .282 with three doubles, eight home runs and six walks.
- Ford has gotten at least one hit in 41.4% of his games this season (12 of 29), with more than one hit six times (20.7%).
- In six games this year, he has homered (20.7%, and 9.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Ford has an RBI in 10 of 29 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (31.0%), including four games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|18
|.296
|AVG
|.275
|.345
|OBP
|.333
|.519
|SLG
|.686
|2
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|10
|9/2
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Valdez (7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, June 27, the left-hander threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.49), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
