Storm vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.3 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 25.6) -- match up when the New York Liberty (12-4) host the Seattle Storm (4-13) on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Storm vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-16)
|167
|-3500
|+1400
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-15.5)
|167.5
|-2500
|+1100
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-16.5)
|167.5
|-1664
|+850
|Tipico
|Liberty (-15.5)
|167.5
|-1800
|+800
Storm vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have put together a 7-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Storm have covered eight times in 16 games with a spread this year.
- New York has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.
- Seattle has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, nine out of the Liberty's 15 games have hit the over.
- Storm games have gone over the point total nine out of 16 times this season.
