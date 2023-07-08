A pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.3 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 25.6) -- match up when the New York Liberty (12-4) host the Seattle Storm (4-13) on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have put together a 7-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Storm have covered eight times in 16 games with a spread this year.
  • New York has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.
  • Seattle has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, nine out of the Liberty's 15 games have hit the over.
  • Storm games have gone over the point total nine out of 16 times this season.

