On Saturday, Tom Murphy (.813 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .277 with nine doubles, five home runs and eight walks.

Murphy has had a hit in 17 of 31 games this season (54.8%), including multiple hits eight times (25.8%).

He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has driven home a run in six games this season (19.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In eight games this year (25.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .294 AVG .256 .368 OBP .283 .627 SLG .419 9 XBH 5 4 HR 1 6 RBI 4 16/6 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

