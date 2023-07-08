Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ty France -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Astros.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .267 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- France has picked up a hit in 67.9% of his 84 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (7.1%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- France has an RBI in 27 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.8% of his games this year (41 of 84), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.275
|AVG
|.258
|.351
|OBP
|.316
|.455
|SLG
|.337
|18
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|11
|30/12
|K/BB
|34/7
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.49), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.