The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford will take on the Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Mariners have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +105. An 8-run over/under is listed in this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -125 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 54.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (30-25).

Seattle has a record of 25-20 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 55.6% chance to win.

Seattle has combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-42-2 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have collected a 4-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 28.6% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-20 20-24 13-17 31-25 33-31 11-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.