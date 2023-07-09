J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Houston Astros and starter Brandon Bielak on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 102 total home runs.

Seattle's .391 slugging percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).

Seattle ranks 16th in runs scored with 401 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners' .313 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.184).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (6-5) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.82 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went nine scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Gilbert is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the season in this game.

Gilbert will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has had one appearance this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Logan Gilbert Keaton Winn 7/5/2023 Giants L 2-0 Away Tommy Milone Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros W 5-1 Away George Kirby Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Astros W 10-1 Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/17/2023 Twins - Home - - 7/18/2023 Twins - Home - -

