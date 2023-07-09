Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (44-44) will take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (50-40) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, July 9. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +105 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (6-5, 3.82 ERA) vs Brandon Bielak - HOU (4-4, 3.81 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners and Astros matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-125), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Mariners bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will J.P. Crawford get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 30, or 54.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mariners have a 25-20 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 3rd Win AL West +1600 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.