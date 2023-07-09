Player prop betting options for Julio Rodriguez, Kyle Tucker and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Houston Astros matchup at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (6-5) for his 18th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 17 starts this season.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

The 26-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.82), fourth in WHIP (1.016), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Jul. 4 9.0 5 0 0 7 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 6.0 8 4 4 4 2 at Orioles Jun. 23 7.0 2 1 1 5 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 5.1 6 2 2 3 3 at Angels Jun. 11 3.0 8 7 6 2 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 90 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 28 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.310/.413 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has put up 74 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .253/.363/.397 so far this year.

Crawford brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Astros Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 56 RBI (93 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.

He has a .291/.366/.475 slash line on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 83 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 50 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .243/.342/.392 so far this season.

Bregman heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with three walks and two RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

