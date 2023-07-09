The Houston Astros (50-40) host the Seattle Mariners (44-44) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (6-5, 3.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Brandon Bielak (4-4, 3.81 ERA).

Mariners vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (6-5, 3.82 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (4-4, 3.81 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners' Gilbert (6-5) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in nine scoreless innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.82, a 5.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.016 in 17 games this season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.81, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .281 against him.

Bielak is looking to secure his third quality start of the season in this game.

Bielak enters the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 10 appearances this season.

Brandon Bielak vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has a collective .233 batting average, and is 25th in the league with 689 total hits and 16th in MLB action with 401 runs scored. They have the 24th-ranked slugging percentage (.391) and are 15th in all of MLB with 102 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Mariners this season, Bielak has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on 10 hits.

