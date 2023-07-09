On Sunday, Mike Ford (.724 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .278 with three doubles, eight home runs and six walks.

Ford has gotten a hit in 12 of 30 games this season (40.0%), with at least two hits on six occasions (20.0%).

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 9.2% of his trips to the plate).

Ford has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 19 .296 AVG .269 .345 OBP .328 .519 SLG .673 2 XBH 9 2 HR 6 7 RBI 10 9/2 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings