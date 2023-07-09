Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .263.
- France has had a hit in 57 of 85 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 24 times (28.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (7.1%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- France has had an RBI in 27 games this season (31.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.275
|AVG
|.251
|.351
|OBP
|.313
|.455
|SLG
|.329
|18
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|11
|30/12
|K/BB
|35/7
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing batters.
