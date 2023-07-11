On Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Washington Mystics (10-8) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Seattle Storm (4-14). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Location: Washington D.C.

Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Storm vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics are 8-9-0 ATS this season.

The Storm are 9-8-0 ATS this season.

Washington has covered the spread twice when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Seattle is 6-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

The Mystics and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times this season.

A total of nine Storm games this season have hit the over.

