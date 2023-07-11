How to Watch the Storm vs. Mystics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 11
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Storm (4-14) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Mystics (10-8) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
Storm vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Key Stats for Storm vs. Mystics
- Seattle's 78.8 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 78.2 Washington gives up.
- Seattle is shooting 39.5% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 41.7% Washington's opponents have shot this season.
- The Storm have put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 41.7% from the field.
- Seattle is knocking down 35.3% of its shots from three-point range, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the 32.4% Washington's opponents are averaging on the season.
- The Storm are 3-8 when shooting over 32.4% as a team from three-point range.
- Washington and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Washington averaging 0.8 fewer rebounds per game.
Storm Recent Performance
- The Storm are scoring 82.1 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 3.3 more than their average for the season (78.8).
- Seattle is making 10.3 threes per contest with a 36.7% three-point percentage in its previous 10 games, compared to its season averages of 9.1 and 35.3%.
