On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Rhyne Howard (10th, 18.7 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 25.7) -- square off when the Atlanta Dream (10-8) host the Seattle Storm (4-15) at 7:00 PM ET on FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Dream matchup.

Storm vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Storm vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-7.5) 170.5 -305 +255
BetMGM Dream (-7.5) 170.5 -300 +240
PointsBet Dream (-7.5) 171.5 -350 +240

Storm vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Dream are 10-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Storm have covered nine times in 18 chances against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
  • When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season, Seattle has an ATS record of 5-3.
  • Dream games have gone over the point total 11 out of 17 times this season.
  • Storm games have hit the over 10 out of 18 times this year.

