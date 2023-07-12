Jewell Loyd will lead the Seattle Storm (4-15) into a matchup against the Atlanta Dream (10-8) one game after putting up 39 points in a 93-86 loss to the Mystics, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE.

The game has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Storm vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 83 Dream 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.4

Storm vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Seattle has beaten the spread nine times in 18 games.

There have been 10 Seattle games (out of 18) that went over the total this season.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Storm Performance Insights

In 2023, the Storm are ninth in the league on offense (79.2 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (86.4 points allowed).

On the glass, Seattle is seventh in the WNBA in rebounds (34.2 per game). It is ninth in rebounds allowed (35.6 per game).

With 13.7 turnovers committed per game and 13.7 turnovers forced, the Storm are eighth and fifth in the league, respectively.

The Storm are the second-best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (9.3 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

The Storm are the second-worst team in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage defensively (38.9%).

In 2023, Seattle has attempted 62.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.5% of Seattle's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 33.5% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.