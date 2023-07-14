Friday, Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-2 against the Astros.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .037 with a home run and three walks.

Moore has gotten a hit once in 13 games this year, but has had no games with more than one.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Moore has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 .000 AVG .067 .077 OBP .176 .000 SLG .267 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 6/1 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings