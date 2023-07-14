J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.P. Crawford is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Astros) he went 1-for-4.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .253 with 50 walks and 47 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
- Crawford enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .300 with one homer.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 52 of 83 games this year (62.7%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (22.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (9.6%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.5% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (9.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.269
|AVG
|.238
|.391
|OBP
|.333
|.428
|SLG
|.364
|13
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|17
|36/29
|K/BB
|32/21
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (110 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.64, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .215 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.