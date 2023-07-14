Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on Friday. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+155). The contest's total is listed at 7 runs.

Mariners vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -190 +155 7 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a perfect record of 3-0.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have gone 31-25 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 55.4% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, Seattle has a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

The Mariners have a 65.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 89 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-43-2).

The Mariners have a 4-10-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-20 21-24 14-17 31-25 34-31 11-11

