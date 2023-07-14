J.P. Crawford and Zach McKinstry will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 16th in MLB play with 102 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle ranks 23rd in baseball, slugging .390.

The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Seattle ranks 16th in runs scored with 404 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

Seattle has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.176).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.

Castillo is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the year.

Castillo will try to pitch five or more innings for his 19th straight appearance. He's averaging six innings per outing.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Giants L 2-0 Away Tommy Milone Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros W 5-1 Away George Kirby Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Astros W 10-1 Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros W 3-1 Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers - Home Luis Castillo Eduardo Rodríguez 7/15/2023 Tigers - Home George Kirby Michael Lorenzen 7/16/2023 Tigers - Home - Reese Olson 7/17/2023 Twins - Home - - 7/18/2023 Twins - Home - - 7/19/2023 Twins - Home - -

