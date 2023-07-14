In the series opener on Friday, July 14, Luis Castillo will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners (45-44) as they square off against the Detroit Tigers (39-50), who will answer with Eduardo Rodriguez. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Tigers have +150 odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 7 runs.

Mariners vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (6-6, 2.93 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (4-5, 2.64 ERA)

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 31, or 55.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 11-5 (68.8%).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Mariners won all of the three games it played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Tigers have come away with 30 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 13-16 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Tom Murphy 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 3rd Win AL West +1100 - 3rd

