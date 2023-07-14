Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Seattle Mariners host the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Luis Castillo (6-6) for his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Castillo has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks eighth, 1.053 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 16th.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jul. 7 7.0 5 1 0 3 0 vs. Rays Jul. 2 6.0 8 6 5 6 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 7.0 7 3 2 7 1 at Yankees Jun. 21 5.0 4 3 3 3 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 5.2 2 2 2 6 6

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 28 walks and 49 RBI (91 total hits). He has swiped 22 bases.

He's slashing .249/.310/.411 so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Astros Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 75 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs, 50 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .253/.362/.395 so far this season.

Crawford takes a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Astros Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 76 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .228/.309/.402 slash line on the season.

Torkelson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has put up 61 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .247/.326/.368 so far this season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

