Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tom Murphy is available when the Seattle Mariners battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Astros) he went 1-for-3.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .278 with nine doubles, five home runs and eight walks.
- Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (18 of 32), with more than one hit eight times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18.8% of his games this year, Murphy has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 32 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.294
|AVG
|.261
|.368
|OBP
|.286
|.627
|SLG
|.413
|9
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|16/6
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Rodriguez (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.64 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.64, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
