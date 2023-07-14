Friday, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on the Detroit Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Astros.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .261.

In 57 of 86 games this year (66.3%) France has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.0%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.4% of his games this year, France has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .275 AVG .247 .351 OBP .312 .455 SLG .324 18 XBH 11 6 HR 1 25 RBI 11 30/12 K/BB 36/7 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings