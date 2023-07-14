Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on the Detroit Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Astros.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .261.
- In 57 of 86 games this year (66.3%) France has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.0%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.4% of his games this year, France has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.275
|AVG
|.247
|.351
|OBP
|.312
|.455
|SLG
|.324
|18
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|11
|30/12
|K/BB
|36/7
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (110 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Rodriguez (4-5) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.64, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.