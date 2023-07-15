Alexander Zverev 2023 Nordea Open Odds
The Nordea Open is nearing the end in Båstad, Sweden, as Alexander Zverev competes in a quarterfinal against Andrey Rublev. Zverev has +350 odds (second-best) to take home the trophy from Bastad Tennis Stadium.
Zverev at the 2023 Nordea Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: July 15-23
- Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium
- Location: Båstad, Sweden
- Court Surface: Clay
Zverev's Next Match
Zverev will meet Rublev in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 at 7:40 AM ET, after beating Thiago Monteiro in the previous round 6-1, 6-0.
Zverev currently has odds of -145 to win his next contest against Rublev. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Alexander Zverev Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +1400
- Nordea Open odds to win: +350
Zverev Stats
- Zverev defeated Monteiro 6-1, 6-0 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
- In 14 tournaments over the past 12 months, Zverev has gone 25-14 and has yet to win a title.
- Zverev has a match record of 13-6 on clay over the last 12 months.
- Zverev has played 26.4 games per match in his 39 matches over the past year across all court types.
- Over the past 12 months, Zverev has played 19 matches on clay, and 24.7 games per match.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Zverev has won 81.9% of his games on serve, and 24.6% on return.
- Zverev has been victorious in 78.1% of his service games on clay over the past 12 months and 32.1% of his return games.
