Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Robert and others in the Atlanta Braves-Chicago White Sox matchup at Truist Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Braves vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Strider Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (11-2) for his 19th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 28th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jul. 8 6.1 4 0 0 11 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 6.2 6 3 2 9 1 vs. Twins Jun. 26 7.0 3 1 1 10 2 at Phillies Jun. 20 6.0 8 1 1 9 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 5.0 7 5 5 6 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 119 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 42 stolen bases.

He has a .329/.408/.577 slash line so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rays Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 2 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 88 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .254/.358/.573 slash line on the season.

Olson brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0 at Rays Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 92 hits with 23 doubles, 26 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.327/.564 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 53 RBI (84 total hits).

He has a .248/.322/.434 slash line on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Jul. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

