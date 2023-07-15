After the third round of the Barbasol Championship, Cody Gribble is in 49th place at -6.

Looking to place a bet on Cody Gribble at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Cody Gribble Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Gribble has shot better than par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 15 rounds played.

Gribble has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds.

Gribble has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Gribble has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 40 -4 262 0 11 1 3 $548,157

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Gribble's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 17th.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Gribble finished fourth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 319 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Gribble has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,340 yards, 12 yards longer than the 7,328-yard Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) this week.

Gribble's Last Time Out

Gribble was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 68th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 75th percentile on par 4s at the John Deere Classic, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 44 holes.

Gribble was better than only 14% of the field at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Gribble carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Gribble did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

Gribble carded more birdies or better (12) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

At that most recent competition, Gribble had a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Gribble ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Gribble fell short compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Gribble Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Gribble's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

