The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Tigers.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (76) this season while batting .248 with 36 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has homered in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (38.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (8.2%).

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (36.5%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 45 .250 AVG .246 .321 OBP .317 .436 SLG .449 16 XBH 20 4 HR 7 20 RBI 22 54/14 K/BB 59/18 7 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings