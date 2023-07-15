George Kirby will take the hill for the Seattle Mariners (45-45) on Saturday, July 15 versus the Detroit Tigers (40-50), who will answer with Michael Lorenzen. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +165 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (8-7, 3.09 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (3-6, 4.03 ERA)

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 31, or 54.4%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have gone 10-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

Seattle has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 31 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Ty France 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 3rd Win AL West +1100 - 3rd

