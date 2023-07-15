The Seattle Mariners (45-45) host the Detroit Tigers (40-50) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (8-7, 3.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Michael Lorenzen (3-6, 4.03 ERA).

Mariners vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (8-7, 3.09 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (3-6, 4.03 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (8-7) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, July 7, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.09 ERA this season with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 0.8 walks per nine across 17 games.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Kirby has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

The Tigers will send Lorenzen (3-6) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 66 strikeouts over 87 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.03, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.

Lorenzen is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the season in this game.

Lorenzen will look to extend a 15-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

