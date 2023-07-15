Mike Ford and his .514 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (177 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Detroit Tigers and Michael Lorenzen on July 15 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .286 with four doubles, nine home runs and six walks.

Ford has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has gone deep in 21.9% of his games in 2023, and 9.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.4% of his games this year, Ford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 games this season (31.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 20 .321 AVG .268 .367 OBP .323 .643 SLG .661 3 XBH 10 3 HR 6 8 RBI 10 9/2 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings