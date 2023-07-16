On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .220.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 42 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (11.4%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.6% of his games this year, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (36.7%), including six multi-run games (7.6%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .232 AVG .208 .289 OBP .313 .355 SLG .446 11 XBH 14 3 HR 8 16 RBI 19 36/11 K/BB 40/20 0 SB 0

