J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.P. Crawford -- hitting .282 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 76 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 115th in slugging.
- In 53 of 85 games this year (62.4%) Crawford has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- He has homered in eight games this season (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (25.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (9.4%).
- In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (14.1%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.263
|AVG
|.238
|.388
|OBP
|.333
|.414
|SLG
|.364
|13
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|17
|37/31
|K/BB
|32/21
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Olson (1-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
